Dead body missing at Sefwi Juaboso Government Hospital

The family of 72-year-old George Yeboah, hailing from Berekum in the Bono Region but residing in Sefwi Kwasiadeakrom, Juaboso district of the Western North Region, was confronted with a distressing situation when they discovered that the body they had entrusted to the Sefwi Juaboso government hospital's morgue had inexplicably disappeared.

Their shock intensified when, after making all the necessary preparations for a dignified burial, the family visited the morgue to claim their deceased's body but discovered it was missing.



This disheartening revelation was shared by Accra 100.5 FM's correspondent, Obrempong Kwame Yeboah during the evening news on Monday, November 20, 2023.



According to Yeboah, the late George Yeboah passed away on April 6, 2023, at Kofikrom SDA Government Hospital.



Subsequently, the family had chosen to preserve the body at Sefwi Juaboso Government Hospital's morgue.

"Due to financial constraints, the funeral arrangements were delayed," Yeboah said.



Over the weekend, as the family eagerly went to retrieve the deceased's body for the planned burial, they were met with the distressing news that the body could not be located at the morgue.



Meanwhile, Yaw Twerefour, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mortuaries and Funeral Services Authority explained that many of these incidents occur at the morgue due to wrong tagging by attendants as well as people who are not close to the deceased depositing the body at the morgue.