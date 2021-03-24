Dead body wakes up while being prepared for burial

The undertaker made the revelations on Crime Check Television

An undertaker has given a chilly account of how he encountered a dead person resurrect while he was preparing it for burial in line with his duties he described as daring.

Samuel Okyere who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the corpse to Crime Check Television monitored by MyNewsGh.com disclosed that he had to beg and ask to be allowed to perform his duties.



“I asked him to go sort out issues with his family members or whoever he had problems with prior to his death. I only made it clear to him I was a messenger who had been sent to perform a task of preparing the body for burial,” he disclosed.



According to him, he had stepped out to fetch something and when he returned, he observed that the corpse started blinking which saw him really frightened.

Challenged by the host that it was possible the ice-covered the eyes of the dead body and while melting it exposed other features he disagreed. “I have seen it several times. The person can look at you and blink the eyes severally. All you need to do during such times is hold talks with the dead body that if she or he has scores to settle with anyone, it must be done after burial and not get you involved.”



Asked if he is not scared of confronting such issues, he indicated that he knew about the repercussions before taking up the task of dressing dead bodies for burial but advised that persons who want to follow in his line of business must be spiritually fortified.