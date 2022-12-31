Dead whale washed ashore at Tema

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the general public against the consumption of aquatic mammals that are washed ashore.

This comes after a video circulating on social media showed a gigantic whale washed ashore at Tema in the Greater Accra region on December 30, 2022.



In a circular sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the FDA noted that the consumption of such mammals washed ashore, may be harmful to one’s health especially when the cause of death remains unknown at the time of its sighting.



The Authority also added that it has since made arrangements in order to prevent people from gaining access to the carcass and further indicated that it will safely dispose of the dead whale washed ashore.



The FDA also called on the “Public to contact the FDA or any of the Food Safety Emergency Response partners i.e., Fisheries and Aquaculture, Local Government and Rural Development, National Security, Customs Division, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD), Veterinary Services Department, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Health Services (GHS) if one comes across such an incident”.









MA/FNOQ