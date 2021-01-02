Deadliest accidents of 2020 that took many Ghanaian lives

As at August 2020, over 1545 people had perished from road accidents in Ghana

2020 was arguably one of the most difficult years in the last decade. Countries across the globe had a fair share of economic ups and downs.

Then came the onset of the viral disease, the Coronavirus which quickly soared to the level of a pandemic, killing millions of people and further crippling struggling economies.



The year started on a rather rough note in Ghana as the country was mounting up a spirited campaign against road accidents. There has been a general outcry from the populace on the poor nature of several roads in the country and how it is needlessly claiming the lives of Ghanaians than any other cause of death.



In the first month of 2020 for instance, recorded one of the highest casualty rates from road carnages.



GhanaWeb catalogues the deadliest accidents which took many Ghanaian lives in 2020:



On Monday, January 13, 2020, over 20 persons reportedly had their lives cut short after they were involved in a fatal accident at Dompoase near Komenda in the Central Region.



Over 20 perish in gory crash at Dompoase in Central Region



Starr News reported that the gory accident, which occurred at around midnight involved two buses, one said to be travelling from Takoradi to Accra – with registration number GR 5704-18 – and the other – with registration number GN 3780-10 – in the opposite direction.

30 people burnt to death in Kintampo-Tamale road crash



Barely two months after the gory accident claimed over 20 lives at Dampoase in the Central Region, another ghastly crash involving two buses on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway resulted in the death of over 30 people aboard the buses.



Kintampo-based Nkomode FM reported that both vehicles went up in flames upon collision causing the burning of the over 30 passengers.







11 die in gory Obuasi crash

Another crash which proved deadly happened on Dunkwa-Obuasi highway on Monday, June 29, 2020. The accident claimed the lives of eleven people while dozens got severely wounded after a commercial Sprinter bus collided with a fully loaded passenger Ford bus.



According to a Daily Guide report on July 1, 2020, rescuers made up of fire and police officers had a torrid time getting all the passengers aboard the 207 Sprinter bus with registration number GT 397 – 14, as well as the Ford bus registered GE 58 – 13.



Six of the passengers, including the driver of the Ford mini bus, died on the spot while five others later died at the hospital.



A heap of sand that had blocked half of the busy road was reported to have caused the tragic accident.



10 dead, over 80 injured as cargo truck crashes into two buses at Kyekyewere



Over 90 passengers journeying on the Community stretch of the Accra- Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, were also involved in yet another horrific accident.



10 people perished while 80 were scarred with various degrees of injuries.

According to an eyewitness, a DAF Cargo Truck believed to be heading towards Kumasi direction to Burkina Faso, burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and colliding with two passenger vehicles.



Eight dead in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway



Eight passengers of a sprinter bus en route to Kumasi from Accra died on the spot when their vehicle crashed into a parked, faulty loaded truck.



The sad incident happened on the night of May 12, 2020, resulting in others sustaining life-threatening injuries.



Six young footballers perish in car crash in Ashanti Region

The loss of some young promising Ghanaian footballers dealt a devastating blow to the country and particularly the sports sector in the last quarter of the year 2020.



Six colt footballers aged between 12 and 15 perished after an overloaded bus in which they were travelling plunged into the Offinso River.



Two others later died after they were hospitalised in a critical condition.



According to reports, the driver lost control of the bus when they were returning from Afrancho Afranch to Offinso after undergoing colts division registration.



