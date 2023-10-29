Deadly clash as Nkwanta residents fight over Yam festival rites

File photo

Disagreement regarding venue and ceremonial practices for this year's edition of the annual Yam festival resulted in conflicts between two tribes in Nkwanta in the Oti Region

This resulted in several residents sustaining injuries, with one individual reportedly in critical condition after being stabbed.



The disagreement also extended to property damage, with houses and shops being targeted and destroyed during the discord.



The root cause of the confusion appears to stem from the differences in opinion between the two tribes involved.



The dispute primarily revolves around the selection of the venue for the Yam festival and the ceremonial rites associated with the event.

In response to the escalating tensions, a number of residents have chosen to leave the area in search of safety.



