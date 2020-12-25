Deaf community congratulates President Akufo-Addo

Source: Rashid Adamu, Contributor

The hearing-impaired community in the Northern Region, Deaf Youth For NPP who vigorously supported the campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the December elections has congratulated President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and all NPP Members of Parliamentary elect for the victory in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking in an interview, Founder of the group, Madam Radia Adama Saani commended Ghanaians for the peaceful manner in which they carried themselves throughout the elections.



"Ghanaians have demonstrated that our democracy is truly maturing. The conduct displayed throughout the campaign period, to the time of the elections and after the declaration of results suggests that all our citizens really cherish our fragile democracy"



The entrepreneur & politician explained that the image Ghana portrays at the global stage would further be enhanced following the collective rallying support the people of Ghana gave to the governance process.



This, she noted, would impact the country's democracy, peace, stability, and ultimately translate into sustainable development of the country.



She recalled how executives of the group she founded identified as Deaf Youth For NPP, endorsed the "four more campaign" waged by the NPP.

This special group with the supervision of their leader Radia Saani campaigned effectively in the northern region among the deaf society using the sign language in constituencies such as Yendi, Karaga, Gushegu, Kumbungu, Tamale Central, Sagnarigu, Savulugu etc.



The founder who launched the group in November 2020 in Tamale succeeded in bringing together a number of NPP dignitaries to grace the occasion. According to the founder, her primary objective, first of all, was to bridge the gap between the party and the hearing impaired community in the country especially in the North.



She said following her engagement with Abdul Shakur Issifu, the president of the group, she discovered amazingly a number of challenges confronting them. She had explained that she would work with relevant authorities to give the hearing-impaired community a loud voice.



She also emphasized that the party would not discriminate against any group in the country including the physically challenged community.



She also assured them of plans put together by National Organizer of NPP Sammy Awuku to create an umbrella organization necessary to take care of all disabled groups in the country to continue to support the noble course of the party.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region, Hajia Mariam Iddrisu, who was one of the guest speakers reiterated commitment to address problems facing persons with disabilities and an initiative taken to propose the provision of hearing-impaired Secondary Schools in all regions across the country.



For the founder of the group, the fact that President Akufo-Addo has been retained with an unprecedented vote in securing second term governance and most of the Members of Parliament (MP's) winning their seats was enough to excite the hearing impaired community in the country.



"They truly showed up in the campaign and during the elections, therefore I believe strongly that their toil and sweat has not been wasted.



We want to once again congratulate President Akufo-Addo for gaining the support of Tom - Dick and Harry to overcome his opponents to emerge victorious during the elections" she concluded.

