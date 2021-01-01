Deal proactively with threats against Manasseh, Moomen, others – Anas to police

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has called on the Ghana Police Service to be proactive in ensuring that threats on the lives of journalists are not treated with kids gloves.

In recent times, some journalists have come under threat for their various roles in the coverage of the 2020 elections.



Anas mentioned freelance investigator Manasseh Azure Awuni, ABN Broadcaster, Captain Smart; Despite Media journalist Afia Pokua, GTV journalist Hayi Moomen among others as people who have received death threats with some being attacked in their line of work.



However, the security service seems to be handicapped in getting to the bottom of these threats and attacks as none of the criminals have been apprehended.



But in a statement drawing attention to the need for the security on the need to be proactive, Anas Aremeyaw Anas said the security agencies must proactively investigate the sources of death threats and arrest the criminals.

The statement said; “Tiger Eye P.I calls on the government to condemn these threats and careless utterances be it from a lawmaker, a government official or opposition groups in the strongest terms yet. The security agencies must proactively investigate the sources of death threats and arrest the criminals."



"The security agencies should not be seen or be used to perpetuate any such attacks or intimidation. We appeal to the National Media Commission and Ghana Journalist Association to do more, particularly in engaging political parties and journalists who pursue public interest journalism”, the statement added.



“The murder of Ahmed Suale is still fresh on the minds of all journalists and sympathisers in this country. No journalist in the country can survive the bullets of their assassins if ever they become targets.”