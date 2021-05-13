Deal with corruption, unemployment - Chief Imam to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu has bemoaned the growing rate of unemployment and corruption under the current Nana Addo-led administration.

In a speech read on his behalf by his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Chief Imam said despite efforts by the government to improve the lives of Ghanaians, there was still a rising rate of unemployment among our youth.



He said the lack of jobs has contributed to the youth engaging in social vices.



Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu noted that corruption remains a perception that is going round that needs to be tackled.



He said national security is also a challenge whereas getting rich quickly has also become a problem.

Political polarisation he added remains a problem and should be addressed.



Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu however commended the President for his renewed efforts in the fight against illegal mining which is popularly known as galamsey.



He also commended him for the measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.



The Chief Imam further congratulated the President for his position taken on same-sex relationships which he described as predatory and against the cultural values of Ghana.