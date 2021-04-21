Deal with illegal miners destroying water bodies - Kofi Akpaloo to govt

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has said the government should form a task force that will protect communities where there are river bodies to protect such resources from being destroyed by illegal small-scale mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the activities of illegal mining form silt which muddies the waters and in turn blocks the machines that pump water.



This, according to him, destroys the machines and comes as a cost to the state.



“We always say water is life but I don’t believe it. I say good quality water is life because if you drink dirty contaminated and polluted water, you will die and this is what we need to protect,” Kofi Akpaloo told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He added that the fight against galamsey could not be won by one institution, and urged the public, media, and other stakeholders to support the coalition to nib the practice in the bud.



Kofi Akpaloo emphasized the need for cases related to galamsey to be fast-tracked, to ensure that perpetrators of the act were brought to book, to serve as a deterrent to others.