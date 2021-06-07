Deal with organizers and attendees of Sir John’s funeral – GMA to IGP

Late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Sir John

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed shock at the manner in which COVID-19 protocols were totally disregarded during the funeral of the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, last week.

Describing the funeral as a potential super spreader of the deadly viral disease, the GMA said investigations must quickly be launched into the organization and the perpetrators dealt with.



“The memories of the catastrophic consequences of the surge in COVID-19 cases in January-February 2021 including that of many lives lost and the pressure our healthcare system came under during the surge is fresh on our minds,” the association of medical doctors and surgeons said in a statement issued and signed jointly by President Dr. Frank Ankobea and General Secretary Dr. Justice Yankson.



The statement on Monday, June 7 said the surge in cases early this year was undoubtedly due to activities of mass gathering occasioned by election campaigns and the Christmas festivities.



“The GMA condemns such activities that violate our protocols and has the tendency to reverse all the gains made in our fight against Covid-19.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organizers of this and any similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation.



“We call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to act without fear or favor in this regard.”



GMA reiterated that Covid-19 is still existent and “a present threat to our country and calls on all to adhere to the preventive protocols for the safety of all”.