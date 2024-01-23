Deal with those destroying NPP in Ashanti – Manhyia to Kodua

Otumfuo Kyeame Kofi-Wusu

The Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) has counseled the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua to be firm in the management of the ruling Party to ensure the party does not collapse in Ashanti.

Otumfuo Kyeame Kofi-Wusu gave this piece of advice to the party when the national delegation of the party responded to a summons sent to the party over the conduct of its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.



Chairman Wontumi is currently wanted by the Kumasi Traditional Council over an alleged disparaging comment he made against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the party’s parliamentary vetting in Kumasi during a confrontation with the Manhyia South Constituency Organizer Alhaji Aboba.



The party’s Chairman allegedly challenged Otumfuo's authority in a trade of words between the two claiming “he has built his Kingdom in Ashanti with his personal police, military and will challenge Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on any issue he disagrees with Otumfuo,” Nana Kwaku Duah’s words against Wontumi.



The alleged statement has been described as a traditional trism compelling the Kumasi Traditional Council to summon the party’s top hierarchy to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council with the accused Chairman Wontumi for questioning.



Unfortunately at the Traditional Council’s emergency meeting chaired by the Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia, Wontumi failed to appear before the council over ill health.

Speaking at the meeting Otumfuo Kyeame Kofi-wusu urged the general secretary of the party to be firm and discipline individuals who will want to make his work very difficult for him.



“You are young, what the party has gathered in Ashanti for ages if you want to use it fruitfully then don’t allow any individual to dispel them else you will join and dispel all what you have achieved here’’ respected Nana Kofi-Wusu warned.



The traditional council members who seem to be softening their stance on Wontumi’s case were provoked by an unwarranted attack on them by Accra-based legal practitioner Dr. Maurice Ampaw who described some members of the Kumasi traditional council as thieves, and criminals who sell land to double people among other unfortunate statements.



The council, which couldn’t take his comment lightly, summoned the general secretary to bring him before the traditional council to substantiate his statement against the traditional statement.



Nana Kofi-Wusu said “You all have heard what Maurice Ampaw said about us somebody should tell him to keep mute. If indeed he works for Wontumi and this is what he can say about us then one can also conclude that the allegation against him might be true. He should be careful and be measured in his utterances against us. When we closed down Oyerepa GJA leadership came and spoke with us on the case. But it looks like the media hasn’t taken any lessons from the fact that Nananoom can do worse, they should not dare us,” he warned.