Deans of Presiding Members present citation to Speaker Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Dean of Presiding Members from all the 16 regions of the country on Wednesday presented a citation to Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The presentation climaxed their visit to the Speaker to congratulate him on his elevation to the position of Speaker of Parliament of the eighth Parliament of the fourth republic.



The citation read:



“Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, You Entered Parliament on the Ticket of the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency In 1993. You Became the Minority Leader, Majority Leader, Second Deputy Speaker and Occupied Several Ministerial Positions.



You Are Now the Speaker of the 4th Republic of Ghana Because Of Your Rich Experience in Parliamentary Practice, Leadership and Governance Among Other Things. You Are A Member of the Parliamentarians for Global Action and A Member of the Pan-African Parliament, You Led Parliamentary Delegations to Many Countries and Known Worldwide.

You Chaired Many Parliamentary Select Committees Including the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, And Helped Pass Many Critical Laws of the Country. You Helped Many People in Diverse Ways and Mentored Parliamentarians on Best Parliamentary Practice and Leadership.



We, the 16 Regional Deans of Presiding Members of the Country Think That Your Contribution to the Development of Mother Ghana And the Country’s Democracy Cannot Be Measured and We Salute You for Your Great Achievements. You Are Liked by Many People Because Of Your Honesty, Good Works and God-Fearing Nature. Your Popularity Also Cuts Across Political Divide and You Are Our Role Model Likewise Many Ghanaians.



We, the 16 Regional Deans of Presiding Members of the Country Admire You So Much and Present This Citation to You in Appreciation of Your Brilliant Performance in Parliament, Because Of Your Good Human Relation. We Are Not Surprised That You Are the Longest Serving Parliamentarian in the History of the Country and We Think That You Deserve to Be Celebrated by the Whole Nation in A Grand Style, Mr. Speaker, Please You Are A Polished Gentleman and A Hero!!!."