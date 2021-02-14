'Dearest' Akufo-Addo spoils wife with Val's Day flowers

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has received a humongous, love-shaped fresh-flower bouquet from her husband, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as a Valentine's Day gift.

Sharing a photo of the gift on her Twitter handle, a delighted Rebecca wrote, "Thank you my hubby dearest @NAkufoAddo Happy Chocolate Day."



The red flowers blended with red roses were heart-shaped, glowing purely of love, typical of the day of love it is.



On February 14 every year, Ghana simultaneously marks Valentine's Day with a National Chocolate Day.



The day is to promote the eating of Ghana's chocolates, produced from its cocoa.

This year, the Ghana Tourism Authority launched the 2021 National Cocoa Week aimed at promoting consumption of cocoa products and attracting investors into the local cocoa industry.



