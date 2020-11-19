Death is painful; Rest in Peace Rawlings - Kweku Baako mourns

Seasoned Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has sent condolences to the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a short illness.



Mr. Rawlings was beloved by members of his political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Ghanaians but also had some people who didn't see eyeball to eyeball with him.



Kweku Baako is among the persons who had personal issues with the late Statesman.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Mr. Baako was asked how he received the news of Jerry John Rawlings' demise.

In his response, he said; ''we're all humans. So, if a human is dead, how much more a former President and Head of State for a combined period of 19 years. It was sad, unfortunate even though we've all moved on. I wish President Rawlings, first, rest in peace. I wish the family sincerest condolences''.



"Death is painful. It's a leveller though but it's a painful thing . . . He is a former President whether you like or not. Nineteen (19) solid years, whether we like it or not, he has impacted positively or negatively or both on our contemporary history," he added.



