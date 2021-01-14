Death of 2 over Techiman South elections regrettable, sad – Adjei-Mensah Korsah speaks

Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has said the death of two persons in relation to the just-ended elections in the area is regrettable and sad.

“During the campaign, not even the toe of any individual was hurt. I never anticipated that my victory would come this way. Techiman South is in the news for this very unfortunate incident…it is very said and painful to lose two lives. Various measures are being put in place and justice will prevail. No matter the provocation, there was no need for the shooting”, he revealed during a meeting with the Traditional Council.



According to him, what escalated the tension leading to the violence and associated shooting was as a result of a radio announcement claiming one of the candidates was being cheated and called on residents to storm the collation centre.



He however promised to work towards bringing about peace in the area hinting that he is in touch with the bereaved family and working towards finding a lasting solution to the matter.

“I promise you that I would work towards bringing about peace in Techiman. We are in touch with families of the two who died as a result of the shooting and I can assure you that we are working to ensure that the right things are done. I am interested in the progress and development of Techiman”, he stressed.



The outgoing Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development assured the chiefs and people of the area he would not let them down as their MP and would front for their interest continuing from where his predecessor left off.