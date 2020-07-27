General News

Death of 90-year-old woman: Kafaga residents have a long way to go – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu District, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The murder of Dente Akua a few days ago by some residents of Kafaga in the Savannah Region has sparked public outrage as many notable personalities condemn the barbaric act.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu District, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also condemned the killing saying the act indicates that the Kafaga community has a long way to go when it comes to civilization.



"...any society which still believes in witchcraft and blames the aged for their woes, so much so that they will heartlessly lynch a 90-year-old woman has a very long way to go...", part of Hon. Okudzeto's statement reads.



According to Hon. Okudzeto, he does not see any reasons why only the aged and poor such as Dente Akua in society are regarded as witches while the equally aged but rich ones are not regarded as such.

The MP continued that if Akua Dente had been that powerful to spiritually hinder development in the Kafaga community, "why she was not able to make herself rich?" he asked.



However, the MP raised some serious point of concern by pointing to some religious teachings and cultural norms as things that keep people glued to archaic and barbaric practices such as believe in witchcraft as seen in the case of Dente Akua.



He further called for justice to be served and the perpetrators apprehended and severely dealt with accordance to the laws of the country.

