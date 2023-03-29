Death of Dr. Mac-Palm will have no bearing on coup plot case, prosecution to continue – Lawyer

The late Dr. Mac-Palm

Private legal practitioner lawyer Kofi Bekao has explained that the death of the key suspect in the alleged coup plots would not affect the case currently pending before the Accra Hogh Court.

He said although the key suspect, Dr. Mac-Palm, is dead, it would not affect the court proceedings.



Lawyer Bekai speaking on Nyankonron Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the proceedings against the deceased would terminate, but the other accomplices would have theirs proceed.



Dr Mac-Palm, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Citadel Hospital, was standing trial with Donyo Kafui, also known as Ezor, a Blacksmith, Bright Alan Debrah, a Freight Manager, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, and Lance Corporal (L/C), Sylvester Akankpewu.



The rest are Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.

In his submission, lawyer Bekai stated, “This is a criminal case, and because the main suspect is dead, his proceedings would be terminated, but the proceedings of the other nine accomplices would continue.” If he had been the only suspect, the investigation would have ended there. But there are other suspects, and the investigation will continue, and if the other suspects are found guilty, they will face the consequences”.



The family of the doctor confirmed his death over the weekend.



“His death has no bearing on the case. His charges would be dropped. You would be charged if you were arrested and an accomplice to a crime. Every suspect is charged based on their role in a crime, so all suspects have charge sheets, charges, and counts of the offences. If he was the main suspect and no longer alive, the investigation would continue. If the accomplices are still alive, they will face charges”.