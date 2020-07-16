General News

Death of Gwiraman SHS student not caused by school - GES

The deceased, Nathaniel Yankey

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disputed claims that the death of a student of Gwiraman Senior High School was due to mishandling by the management of the school.

GES says although it consoles family of the late Nathaniel Yankey, his death was not caused by the school.



In a statement, GES said the family if the student rented a private hostel where the student stayed and was reporting to school because the school is an E-block community day school.

The school was then informed about his ill health but when they called to check up on him yesterday (Wednesday, July 15, 2020), they were informed he had passed, the statement added.





