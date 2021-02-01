Death of Jomoro Police Commander: We're committed to unravelling the truth - Police

SP Cyprian Zenge allegedly committed suicide

The Western Regional Police Command has confirmed the death of Half Assini District Commander, Superintendent Mr Cyprian Zenge.

A statement issued by the Police Administration said the late officer was found dead with gunshot wound at his residence.



“The Western Regional Police Command regrettably reports of the demise of Half Assini District Commander, Superintendent Mr Cyprian Zenge, who was found dead with gunshot wound at his residence at about 07:00 am on 30th January, 2021.

Although preliminary investigation points to suicide, the investigation is opened to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the Officer. We urge all to be sensitive and circumspect in their reportage or commentary on the matter as investigation is ongoing.”



