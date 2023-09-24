Death of Okyem Aboagye devastating, painful and shattering – Majority Leader

The late Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and MP, Suame, have eulogised the late Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

The MP, who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, described the death of the late former MP as painful, devastating, and shattering.



The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, is reported dead.



The former MP died on Saturday, September 23.



He reportedly died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.



Responding to the death of the late lawmaker, the majority leader said the country and the NPP have lost a precious personality.





I have received with utter shock the unheralded transition of a brother, former colleague Parliamentarian, and an unblemished patriot in the Elephant family, Mr. Daniel Okyem Aboagye._



Humans recognize death as a sacred invitation to eternity by our Creator. Notwithstanding its inevitability, the call often leaves a trail of anguish and teeth gnashing especially, in instances of recognisable truncation of a flourishing mission, as the case of Okyem Aboagye is._



Okyem, you were a man of many parts, a joy to know and work with, especially, in matters of finance and economics. An astute debater you were in Parliament. NPP and the nation has lost precious personality.

Painful, devastating, shattering, and unbearable is a huge understatement to the family, both nuclear and extended. Which is why we pray the Almighty to provide comfort in this inauspicious moment.



Daniel, may your departing soul continue to be with us and strengthen us in the hallowed enterprise of retaining power to rebuild and reposition Ghana.



Fare thee well, brave warrior who conquered death with an embrace!!



Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Hon MP, Suame, Minister, Parliamentary Affairs/Majority Leader, and Leader of Government Business)