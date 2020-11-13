Death of Rawlings: Family to converge at his residence today

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The family of late President Jerry John Rawlings is set to converge at his official residence today following his death on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

GhanaWeb sources indicate that the family will be receiving sympathisers.



It is expected that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will visit the family today. On Thursday, a delegation from the family was at the Jubilee House to officially inform the president about the demise of their beloved.



The president assured the family of the state's unflinching support, adding that Mr. Rawlings will be given a befitting burial.



Meanwhile, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is also expected to visit the family.

Other dignitaries who are likely to show up at the Ridge residence are diplomats representing various countries in Ghana.







