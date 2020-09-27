Death of paramount chief of Acherensua officially announced

Agyewodin Ampem died on July 28, 2020 at age 87

The family of Agyewodin Adu-Gyamfi Ampem, paramount chief of Acherensua traditional area has officially announced his death and one-week rites.

Agyewodin Ampem, known in private life as Professor Adu Gyamfi Kesse, died on July 28, this year at the age of 87.



He reigned for 50 years as the paramount chief of Acherensua traditional area in the Asutifi South District.



A statement signed by Professor Kwaku Dwumor Kesse, a younger brother of the Chief, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the one-week observation would be held on September 28th, 2020 at Acherensua.



Agyewodin Ampem was a former chairman of the Ghana Education Service Council and also the chairman of the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He was also the Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture (KNUST), President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, and a member of the Committee of the creation of the Ahafo region.

Additionally, Agyewodin Ampem was a founder member of the Ghana Society of Animal Production, a member of the Cattle Development Board, and the Vice Chairman of the National Commission on Culture as well as a Director of the Ghana Industrial Holding Company (GIHOC).



He was a visiting scholar for the Fulbright Senior African Scholars Award of the University of Arkansas, USA, and the founder of the Agyewodin Ampem Basic Schools at Acherensua.



Agyewodin Ampem was also a researcher and author of several books and papers in Scientific Journals.



He also served as chairman of many schools and companies’ boards in Ghana.



The statement said a date for the final funeral rites would be announced later.