Death toll in Offinso juvenile football team accident hits 8

File photo

Two more victims have been confirmed dead at Offinso St. Patricks Hospital increasing the death toll from 6-8 in Saturday, September 19th, 2020 accident which claimed 6 lives of juvenile footballers in River Offin car crash.

The eight football players now deceased were returning from Afrancho after undergoing successful Colts division registration until 8 out of the 36 players met their untimely death.



The incident which occurred on the Kumasi-Tachiman stretch at about 3:30 pm Saturday has also left four persons in critical condition who are currently receiving intensive medical care at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



According to the Police, the victims, all males, were part of a 36-member team of a youth football academy in the Offinso Municipality in a KIA minibus with registration number AS 928–19.

Police MTTD Commander for the Offinso Division DSP Edmund Nyamekye disclosed that the driver, 25-year-old Dwamena Michael allegedly lost control of the steering wheel and veered off the road.



“So the vehicle hit an embankment and then finally fell into the Offin River. Six people, between the ages of 12 and 15, died on the spot and two later died in the hospital. So currently eight people have died now’’.



Bodies of the deceased, according to the police chief, have since been deposited at the St. Patrick’s Hospital morgue while others are also responding to treatment.

