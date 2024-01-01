Deaths, Mahama presidency, Putin, AFCON - Full details of Nigel Gaisie's 2024 prophecies

Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel in Accra delivered his New Year's prophecies in the wee hours of Monday, January 1, 2024; cautioning the congregation to fervently pray against some of the unpalatable incidents God had revealed to him.

Leading the congregation through the 31st December Watch Night Service at the church headquarters at Dome, he emphasized that men of God in and of themselves did not prophesy except what God had revealed to them.



His list of prophecies, running into about 20 per GhanaWeb count, were largely about Ghana politics specifically the 2024 general election while a few bordered on other African countries and the world at large.



“I was inspired to give 30 prophecies (in 2023), about 27 of them came to pass,” he declared after showing receipts of his right prophecies.



“As we have been ushered in to 2024, I have been inspired by prophetic inspirations, dreams and motivations, yesterday; I was before the Lord and the Lord spoke to me.



“It is going to be a very very good year. It shall not be like 2023 or 2022, green ripe fruits hanging in the sky. 2024 is a year of prosperity, abundance in nations of the world and life of individuals unlike last and two years ago. This is a very good year,”he declared.



Below is a list of his prophecies per GhanaWeb monitoring



1. Women in expectation of childbirth will be giving birth.



2. General discovery in world of medicine, cure for deadly disease. China and US in the lead

3. Greater part of New York flooded, death and casualties, let’s pray for America.



4. Unexpected African country to win AFCON



5. A West African president could be poisoned after an attempt, if not careful he’ll be poisoned



6. Deputy Finance Minister should be careful, he will be at highest height of government, he should be careful in the next years, God will help him but there’s a set up against him



7. Ants eating the flag of NPP, whiles watching, a greater part of flag was eaten and I woke up from sleep



8. Pray for Vladimir Putin, his seat had been taken



9. French West African country to experience coup, avertible by prayer



10. Mahama to win 2024 presidential elections.

11. NDC must be vigilant – He said the NDC won 2020 in realm of spirit but prophetic promptings says they were not alert and watchful, Lord warns, this year 2024 is for them but if care is not taken, weakness won’t take them to Jubilee House.



12. Notable Man of God of Ga ancestry leaving the world but that he is praying against it



13. Police Chief who can take care of security will likely be retained as IGP, if he will order his steps well, he will be retained. If he is careful, he will be called upon to be a running mate.



14. Running mate of a winning party will be the subject of a Eastern and Central Region battle



15. People of New Juaben will record casualties, pray for Koforidua



16. NDC won in Amasaman Constituency



17. NDC must sit up in Madina or lose the seat



18. Essikado woman win

19. NDC must keep extra focus on Greater Accra, so that it is not sold.



20. NPP will lose more seats, 170 seats in Parliament for NDC, a big majority. Elements of God will come and vote, vigilance is all that is needed. NDC declared ruling government by 9pm on day of voting.



21. There will be rights of homosexuals, so need for prayer



22. Pray for media



23. December 7 will come with artificial problems created in some constituencies. God will change the government Himself. 72 people have vowed to block Kwame Dramani. Lots of looting and infractions. Victory is of the NDC flag.



24. Election 2024 Will be bloodier than 2020 and need for vigilance



25. Traditional ruler has lost something and will reclaim it



26. Men in uniform doing everything to avert elections in a West African country

27. Offinso North, Tepa area, pray for then



28. NDC to win extra four seats in Ashanti Region, focus on Greater Accra. Check only Madina



29. Man on horse close to Walewale, eyes of horse red, blue, white but horse crippled and Lord said let’s reject the rider of the horse.



30. EC will misbehave







