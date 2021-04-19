Deborah Mmabila Azika crowned overall best graduating candidate at the 36th ICAG graduation ceremony

Deborah Mmabila Azika

Source: Knollis Delle, Contributor

Deborah Mmabila Azika, rising star at Ghana’s Ministry of Finance crowned overall best graduating candidate at the 36th ICAG graduation ceremony.

On 17th April, 2021, Miss Deborah Mmabila Azika, an Assistant Economics Officer at the Ministry of Finance, stunned Ghanaians when she received a second round of awards during the 36th Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) graduation and admission ceremony in Accra. Miss Azika who had previously received two awards at the 35th ceremony, received a standing ovation and resounding applause which echoed across the UPSA Campus, resonating the rewards of hard work and determination.



In total, Miss Azika received four (4) awards during the ICAG 2021 Level 3 sitting:



* Best Student in Advanced Taxation.



* Best First attempt.



* Overall Best Female Candidate; and

* Overall Best Candidate.



These come on the back of Miss Azika receiving two awards during the 2020 Level 2 sitting, namely, Best Student in Management and Overall Best Level 2 Student.



A LIFE-TIME OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE



Miss Azika who grew up in Tamale and attended the Northern School of Business is noted for her academic prowess and propensity for quantitative analysis. During her undergraduate days at the University of Cape Coast, she won the much-coveted School of Business Dean’s Award twice in a row and attained her Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree with First Class Honours and a CGPA of 3.80.



Working at the Ministry of Finance

Miss Azika joined the Ministry of Finance as a Fellow of the Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana in 2019. She is currently with the Treasury and Debt Management Division where she assists in debt sustainability analysis and reporting, credit risk analysis of state-owned enterprises, among others.



Plans for the future



When asked why she chose a career path in accountancy, her response was simply “I’ve always been good with numbers, and I always knew I wanted to work with them for a living”.



It is Miss Azika’s desire to build a career that is centred on her knowledge in accounting and finance.