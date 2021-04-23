Deborah Mmabila Azika wins overall best graduating candidate at 36th ICAG graduation

The overall best graduating candidate, Deborah Mmabila Azika

An alumnus of the University of Cape Coast, Deborah Mmabila Azika, has won the overall best graduating candidate at the 36th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

At the ceremony which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on April 17, 2021, Mmabila Deborah was also crowned the Best First Attempt (Level 3), Best Student in Advanced Taxation (Level 3) and Best Female Candidate.



Deborah had previously received two awards at the 35th graduation ceremony where she was crowned Best Student in Management and Overall Best Graduating Candidate in 2021 (Level 2).



A Lifetime of Academic Excellence



Before becoming a member of ICAG, she read Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) at the University of Cape Coast where she graduated with First Class Honours and a CGPA of 3.80.



She won the much-coveted School of Business Dean’s Award twice in a row in her undergraduate days at same University.



Miss Azika, who grew up in Tamale and attended the Northern School of Business, is noted for her academic prowess and propensity for quantitative analysis.

Miss Azika joined the Ministry of Finance as a Fellow of the Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana 2019.



She is currently with the Treasury and Debt Management Division where she assists in debt sustainability analysis and reporting, credit risk analysis of state-owned enterprises, among others.



Plans for the Future



It is her desire to build a career that is centered on her knowledge in accounting and finance.



According to her, “I’ve always been good with numbers, and I always knew I wanted to work with them for a living”.



Mmabila Deborah has, therefore, admonished accountants to “hold integrity in high esteem.”