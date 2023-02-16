0
Debt Exchange Programme: Have faith in government - Mireku Duker urges Ghanaians

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has asked Ghanaians to continue to put their confidence in the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, the government has their best interest at heart and will do nothing to jeopardize their wellbeing.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, George Mireku Duker urged the citizenry to "have faith in this government".

He made this appeal while reacting to the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

He called on the citizens, particularly the bondholders affected by the debt restructuring programme, to cooperate with the government in rolling out the measures he believes will alleviate the plight of the nation.

"This government will not disappoint Ghanaians and we are not determined to destroy this country. We are determined to build a country that will give some sort of future to our generation yet unborn", Hon. Mireku Duker emphasized.

