4
Menu
News

Debt exchange: Government's approach 'completely wrong, illegal' – Kennedy Agyepong

Video Archive
Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

“It would have been very reasonable to engage the people and even strike a deal with them,” says Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong.

The NPP presidential hopeful was reacting to the controversies surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Ken Agyapong criticized the government saying “what’s going on is illegal”

“I’ve not slept for the past week… I’ve been receiving numerous complaints and grievances. People are wailing, others are contemplating suicide.

"I won’t criticize govt but I feel they have not engaged the people… our approach has been completely wrong. I plead with governance and finance minister to engage the people,” he stated.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Related Articles: