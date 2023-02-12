1
Menu
News

Debt exchange: Look elsewhere, leave pensioners alone - Dr Smart to government

Video Archive
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr Smart Sarpong, a senior research fellow at the Kumasi Technical University, has asked the government to listen to the call of pensioners to exempt them from the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The pensioners have been picketing at the Ministry since Monday, February 6 to be exempted from the Programme.

Dr Smart speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', wondered how "pensioners and their money be our lifeline as a country? Nobody should tell me that... let's look elsewhere and leave our elderlies alone. A state that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for..."

Listen to him in the video below:



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: