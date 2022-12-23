Debt exchange program: Exempt pensions from initiative - Minority charges govt

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has added his voice to the calls on the government to exclude pensions in the government’s debt exchange initiative.

He explained that there is rather the need for the pensions of citizens to be invested for better returns, than putting them up for a gamble.



Speaking to members of the Justice for Ghana group as they presented a petition to parliament after they hit the streets to demonstrate against the building of the National Cathedral, he said the Minority shares a strong view that pensions should not be touched.



“You have expressed your legitimate concerns; some of it we share, and we share at the level that a debt exchange program, we should have anticipated it and probably avoided it. Ghana Beyond Aid has now become Ghana Beyond Eurobonds and its implications on our economy.

“We share a strong view that pensions funds should be exempt from the debt exchange initiative in order to guarantee post-recovery security for pensioneers, and for it to be properly invested. We will demand that parliament is apprised of the full details of the content of the external debt exchange, and that of the domestic debt,” he said.







AE/WA