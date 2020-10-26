Dec polls: EC starts printing ballot papers today

Parties balloted for the positions on Tuesday, 20 October 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to start printing ballot papers for the 7 December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections today, Monday, October 26, 2020.

There are eleven political parties and one independent candidate on the presidential ballot.



Each candidate is expected to nominate a representative to observe the printing process.



At the balloting event for positions on the ballot paper, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerged number one while the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was number two.



The parties balloted for the positions on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 at the head office of the Electoral Commission.

See the full list below:



NPP – 1



NDC – 2



GUM- 3

CPP – 4



GFP – 5



GCPP – 6



APC – 7

LPG – 8



PNC – 9



PPP – 10



NDP – 11

Independent – 12



Meanwhile, on Monday, 19 October 2020, the EC announced the qualified and disqualified presidential aspirants.



Five of the 17 aspirants who filed their nominations were disqualified.



They include independent aspirant Marricke Gane (fake signatures), Akwasi Addae Odike of the UPP (fake signatures), Kwesi Busumuru of the Popular Action Party (fake signatures and had no supporters for some districts in GA/R), Nana Agyenim Boateng of the UFP (three persons denied endorsing his candidature) and Kofi Koranteng, an independent aspirant.