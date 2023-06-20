2
Menu
News

Decades of water problems at Ayalolo schools solved by McDan's intervention

McDan Dr Mackorley Macdan McDan .jfif Dr Daniel McKorley brought an intervention that has solved the water problem in the schools

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The students, teachers and other workers at the Ayalolo Cluster of Schools in Accra can now strike the continuous challenge of water they have encountered off their list of To-Dos because a permanent solution has been brought to them.

This is after the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, brought a permanent solution to their water plight by installing a water tank on the school premises for them.

Gathering with some authorities from the schools, plus others from the Ghana Water Company Limited in the area, the students were allowed access to the new source of water, while some authorities heaped praise on the McDan boss for the kind gesture.

Nii Atsire Agbo, who spoke on behalf of the McDan boss, told the children that education is as important as having good, reliable drinking water.

“Education is the redemption you need to move from what you didn’t know to the point where you can say that you now know. Education is your life, so guide it well. And to get educated without water, and since you know water is life.

“It is for this reason that we reached out to McDan about the challenges we were facing with water here, and so we spoke with McDan, and he came to our aid,” he said in Ga.

Making the presentation, he also told the gathering that Dr. Daniel McKorley, being aware that the school would also need to pay some water bills going forward, had sent them an amount of GH¢3000 to help.

The teachers and the students expressed their thanks to the businessman.

Watch a video of the moment the water was handed over to the schools, below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:





AE/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo