December polls: Be confident in EC – Catholic Bishops tell Ghanaians

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has urged Ghanaians to be confident in the work of the Electoral Commission (EC) throughout and after the upcoming general elections.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its annual Plenary Assembly held at Keta in the Volta Region from Tuesday, 3 November to Thursday, 13 November 2020, the Conference said: “The integrity and success of the forthcoming elections depend primary on the Electoral Commission.”



The Catholic Bishops’ Conference further commended “the Electoral Commission for all the measures it has put in place to ensure peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible elections.”



It further called “on Ghanaians to repose trust and confidence in the work of the Electoral Commission throughout the period of elections and thereafter.”

The Plenary Assembly was held under the theme: ‘The Word of God: Christian Formation for Transformation in Ghana.’



Meanwhile, the EC Chair, Mrs Jean Mensa, recently told parliament that the election management body was ready for the 7 December polls.



“Mr Speaker, I am pleased to inform you that the Electoral Commission is 95 per cent ready for the successful, credible, fair, orderly and peaceful conduct of the election on December 7, 2020.”