December polls: Naana Jane to begin Ashanti campaign tour today

Running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is beginning a six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region today.

A statement from her campaign team said “the tour will give her an opportunity to engage interactively and deliberate on issues of national concern with traditional authorities, professional, youth and women groups, religious leaders, civil society organisations and citizens of the region from all walks of life. While visiting twenty (20) constituencies across the region, she will present concrete solutions to their challenges as articulated in the NDC People’s Manifesto”.

The team moving with the running mate include Alex Segbefia – Former Health Minister and Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Former Deputy Education Minister, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto – Deputy Womens Organizer, Ms. Emelia Arthur – A former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon. Abu Kansangabata – A Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Musah Abdulai, Former MCE for Bawku and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, A Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the running mate of the NDC.