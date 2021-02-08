Declare 3-day fasting, prayers over rising Covid cases - Bishop J. Y Adu tells Nana Addo

Bishop J. Y. Adu, Leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel (NJC) in Kumasi

The leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel (NJC) in Kumasi Bishop J. Y. Adu has called President Akufo-Addo to declare another 3-day of national fasting and prayers in the fight against COVID-19.

Ghana COVID-19 cases have increased after government eased restrictions on movement and social gathering with current active cases racing to about 7,000.



Speaking on Angel Church Bells Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he indicated that Ghana needs God’s intervention in the fight against COVID-19.



According to Bishop Dr J. Y Adu, national fasting and prayers will make God come to the help of Ghanaians in the fight against the deadly virus.

“It was good when President Akufo-Addo declared national fasting and prayers when Ghana recorded cases of COVID-19. God came to Ghanaians intervention and our prayers and fasting were listened. COVID-19 cases in Ghana became stable after the fasting and prayers declared by President Akufo-Addo,” Bishop J Y Adu said.



Bishop Dr. J Y Adu charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare between 3 or 7 days national fasting and prayers since COVID-19 cases have increased but also urged Ghanaians to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.