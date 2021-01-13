Declare NPP caucus majority in Parliament – Afenyo-Markin to Speaker

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, wants the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to declare the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the majority side in parliament.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs in Parliament have resisted any attempts by the other side to snatch the majority from them in the post-election period amidst the apparent tie in the 8th parliament.



The NDC caucus has assumed the majority side in Parliament and last week Wednesday sat at the majority side in Parliament on the eve of the election of the Speaker of Parliament.



Afenyo-Markin, in a paper laid before the Speaker, argued that the NPP side together with the independent member of parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah who has indicated his willingness to sit with the NPP forms the majority in Ghana’s parliament.



“Order that the NPP caucus sits on the right of the aisle forthwith; and order that the composition of the various committees of this House should tilt in favour of the NPP caucus,” Afenyo said in his submission.



Currently, both sides have 137 members each in Parliament with one independent candidate following the outcome of the December 7, 2020, elections.

Read the full statement below:











