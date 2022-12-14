0
Decomposed body of a man found at Atonsu

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

The decomposing body of an unidentified man has been found at Atonsu Kyiriapatre in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased believed to be in his early 40s is alleged to have been murdered by some unknown assailants.

The body was discovered by residents on Monday, December 12, 2022, following the stench emanating from the scene.

Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, some residents who thronged to the scene in shock said they had no idea who the deceased was.

The decomposed body was found in a gutter covered by weeds in a bush.

Meanwhile, Environmental health officers and other security agencies in the Asokwa Municipality arrived and carried the dead body away.

The residents said they could not tell whether the man was a thief.

The community members who are now in a state of fear pleaded with the police to intensify patrols in the area.

