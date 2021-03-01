Decomposed body of lady found a week after boyfriend asked her out

The deceased is believed to be in her early twenties

The gory scene of a decomposed body in the bushes of Antoa in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region has thrown the town into a state of shock.

Residents who thronged the scene on Sunday evening have matched the figure with a young lady in her early twenties, a mobile money merchant who went missing barely two weeks ago.



Friends of the deceased who spoke to Abusua FM’s Rev. Kojo Bawua Abesiriwa, who was at the scene, recounted that the last time she was spotted was two Fridays ago when she claimed her boyfriend had invited her out.



Another person narrated that he had to send the little son of the deceased to their family home after she left the boy in his custody for hours without returning to pick him up.

Assembly Member of Antoah, Augustus Appiedu indicated that the Police from Ejisu had visited the scene but left to bring in a crime scene expert before they would gather the remains.



He pointed out that he was yet to get to the traditional authorities of the town and the family of the deceased for any directions.



Meanwhile, Abusua FM’s Abesiriwa reported that the boyfriend has not been traced while calls to the deceased’s line get picked up by a man who calls himself an Alhaji.