Decomposed body of man, 56, found in a river at Ekumfi Akotsi

Decomposed Body Of Man The body of the deceased being conveyed on a stretcher

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: kasapafmomline.com

The decomposed body of a 56-year-old man has been found in a river under a bridge at Ekumfi Akotsi in the Central Region.

A report gathered by Kasapa FM News' Yaw Boagyan revealed that the man Ekow Quainoo popularly known as Osor, has been missing for some time now.

Residents searched for him, but he was nowhere to be found.

The report says somebody was going to the riverside to cut bamboo when he saw the lifeless body of the deceased floating on the River on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

It is unclear how he died in the river.

The Esiohyia Police were informed of the incident, after which they went and retrieved the body.

The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for Preservation.

The Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

