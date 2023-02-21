1
Menu
News

Decomposed body of man found in his room at Mankessim

Dead Body File Body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 55-year-old man has been found dead in his room at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased, Kwame Entie’s lifeless body almost rotten was found after the residents started smelling a bad odour emanating from the direction of his room.

He was said not to be feeling well recently and visited the hospital and was recovering until his demise.

Residents say he’d not been seen in the past few days but their curiosity was aroused after they began to smell the bad ordor and alerted the Police.

His room was subsequently searched but was unfortunately found dead on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the evening.

The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation while police have commenced investigation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku