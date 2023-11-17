Decomposing body found floating on Volta River

A file photo

A decomposing body of an unknown man has been found floating on the Volta River in Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region.

Assembly member for the area, George Ampotia, said he has informed the authorities about the discovery of the unidentified person.



Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, and the Environmental Health Department in Asuogyaman District in a coordinated effort retrieved the the body of the man believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years.



He said, a medical examination, was swiftly conducted by Dr. Yeboah from the VRA Hospital to establish the cause of death.

Additionally, the team secured a coroner’s form from Senchi Magistrate Court for the body to be buried same day November 16, 2023, at about 5:00 pm at Senchi Public Cemetery.



Meanwhile, the Akosombo District Police Command is investigating the incident and trace the family for identification.