Decomposing body of a pregnant woman found near Kumasi parks and gardens

The decomposed body of a pregnant woman has been found in a bush near Kumasi Parks and Gardens office at the Nhyiaeso within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

City authorities reportedly discovered the body on Thursday morning when a man who went to the scene to ease himself was greeted with the pungent smell in view of its state.



The deceased is yet to be identified due to the condition of her body.



An eyewitness speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said they suspect foul play and believe she was murdered and dumped at the area.



Police have visited the scene but they left without touching the body.

“The scent from the bush was bad since Tuesday but we never thought it was the decomposing body of a pregnant woman. All those who came to the scene couldn’t control their tears. We believe she has been in the bush not less than 2 weeks”, a resident revealed.



The traders and workers around Kumasi Parks and Gardens have complained bitterly about insecurity in the area.



The Suntreso Police who came to the scene are yet to convey the body for preservation and subsequent autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.