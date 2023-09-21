Decomposing headless body found in Nkyennkyenkye River at Dormaa

File photo

The body of an unidentified individual has been found in the Nkyennkyenkye River at Dormaa in the Bono Region.

The individual’s gender remains unclear due to the decomposing body and worm infestation.



Kwame Adez reported on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, stating that the body was headless and had no flesh on it.



The remains were discovered due to an unpleasant odor emanating from the location, as per his report.

When asked if there had been any announcement of a missing person in the area, he answered in the negative.



Some residents believe the individual may have been murdered and the body was dumped in the river.



The police have been informed, and the remains have been retrieved.