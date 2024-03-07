Decouple politics from discussions on anti-LGBT+ Bill - Prof Agyekum advises

Prof Kofi Agyekum

Professor of linguistics at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum has advised politicians and the general public to desist from politicizing the passage of the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' morning show on Tuesday, March 5, Prof Agyekum added that the entire populace must hold their culture in high esteem and ensure that no external culture overrides their indigenous culture.



"The bill is in its compiling stage, after which it will be sent back to the clerk and Speaker of Parliament. Once that is done, President Akufo-Addo will receive it.



"I believe that there will be smaller laws that will continue to protect the efficacy of the bigger law, which will prevent the public from taking the laws into their own hands.

"We have to accept who we are as people and accept how God has created us in order to protect our customs and traditions and stand against anything that will kick against our tradition," he submitted.



He added that it is the responsibility of the President and the Ministry of Information to educate the general public on the new law and ensure that all media houses follow suit in spreading the education.



He encouraged politicians to decouple politics from the ongoing LGBT+ discussion and support the president in assenting to the bill.