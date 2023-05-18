Defeated NDC candidate vows to contest as an independent candidate in 2024

Emmanuel Adansi Bonah

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency in the just ended primaries, Emmanuel Adansi Bonah has vowed to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.

This came to light at a press briefing addressed by the campaign manager for Adansi, Daniel Mintah Kwarteng at Sefwi Wiaso.



They attributed the caused of the defeat of their cherished candidate, Emmanuel Adansi Bonah to some party executives behind this unbelievable outcome and that they will ensure Bonah contest independently for the electorates to decide who they want to become Member of Parliament ( MP) for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency .

According to the campaign manager, a huge amount of money was shared to convince most of the delegates to vote for the wrong person and because of that they will never accept the outcome of the primaries. This, therefore, is what compelling him to contest as an independent candidate as the grassroots members are charged.



The spokesperson for the team, Oheneba Philip Amoah also accused some of the Constituency executives for not been fair to them in the sense that Bonah has contributed a lot for the party and deserve to be elected as the parliamentary candidate to lead the Constituency.