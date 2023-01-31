Defending NPP is voluntary; there is no mandatory pay - National Communications Director

National Communications Director of the ruling NPP, Richard Ahiagba

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba says it is not constitutional for the party communicators to be paid monthly.

According to him, the job comes with no mandatory salary as been purported.



“Defending the NPP is voluntary and it’s in our constitution,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



His comment follows a scheduled strike by some members of the Ashanti regional communication team of the NPP.

The strike which was set to start Monday, January 30, 2023, was called off following a crunch meeting between Richard Ahiagbah and the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah late Sunday night.



