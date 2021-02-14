Dela Wosinu Gadri wins Mrs Top of the World 2020 beauty pageant

Dela Wosinu Gadri was crowned winner of the pageant on Saturday, February 13

Dela Wosinu Gadri, a Ghanaian, was crowned Mrs Top Of The World 2020 on Saturday 13th February 2021. She becomes the first African woman to win this coveted title. Along the ultimate prize, Dela also won Mrs Style Top Of The World 2020.

The 39-year-old is a proud wife and mother of three. Born in Nkonya in Ghana, she lives in Rotterdam where she is the managing proprietress of a high-end Hair & Beauty Salon – Delaganza, a destination of choice for most top-class celebrities in the Netherlands.



Mrs Top Of The World is an international beauty pageant for ladies from 18 to 45 years old. The pageant provides equal opportunity to look the best you can possibly be and focus on doing the best you can do.



In appreciation of the support from all and sundry and cognisant of her roots, Dela used her Instagram page to express her excitement and gratitude with “I will definitely make good use of this crown to help and empower women and the less privileged in Ghana”.

The pageant had its fair share of COVID-19 interruptions which resulted in the original scheduled date of November 2020 being changed to February 2021. Dela is appreciative to the judges for their accurate weighting of her impressive photoshoots, creative hair artistry and innovative presentation about Ghana.



Dela takes the baton from the Fashion Model Aishwarya Gupta, Mrs Top Of The World 2019 from India fully aware of the enormity of the associated responsibilities. She wishes to congratulate the runners up for Mrs Top Of The World 2020 including Golshan Barazesh from Italy and Viryin Colina from Venezuela.



Dela signed for the pageant primarily to carve a platform to become a voice, inspiration and motivation to the less privileged. She pledges to use this crown to pursue her dream of helping peasant pregnant women and single mothers who hawk on the streets of Ghana.