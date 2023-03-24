Delali Kofi Kasu files nomination to contest Ho seat

An aspiring MP for Ho central constituency

A former assembly member for Klefe Electoral area in the Ho central constituency of the Volta region, Delali Kofi Kasu has filed his nomination forms to contest the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He filed his forms on Wednesday, March 23 (last day of filing) alongside some three other aspirants. He was accompanied by some traditional rulers and opinion leaders from the Klefe traditional area where he's an indigene.



Speaking to the Media after filing, Kasu said he has served the party in the constituency especially at branch level and has the experience.



He called on delegates to reward commitment to the party and to the constituency. He said, "I've asked them (delegates) to reward loyalty to this party, I've asked them to reward hard work and dedication to this party to serve as a motivation"



Kasu explained that, being a grassroot person, he is well familiar with the constituency and constituents for the past one decade and it's time this work is being acknowledged.

Kasu mostly served the party at branch level and also supported the party in elections. He's a product of the Ho Technical University (HTU) and currently a member the party's regional communication team.



A total of 75 persons have filed their nomination forms in all 18 constituencies in the region, meanwhile incumbent MP for Ho, Benjamin Komla Kpodo and Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi have not picked nomination.



MP for Agortime-Ziope, Charles Agbeve and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongu are unopposed.