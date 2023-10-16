Dele Momodu grateful to Ghana for providing him with protection during exile

Chief Dele Momodu received Special Recognition Award at the 8th EMY Africa Awards

Source: Parvis Dornu, Contributor

Chief Dele Momodu, a well-known Nigerian journalist and entrepreneur, expressed his sincere gratitude to Ghana for providing him with refuge and security during a challenging period in his life.

He expressed these emotions while accepting the Special Recognition Award at the 8th EMY Africa Awards, held on Saturday evening in Ghana.



In a mesmerizing account of his voyage, he recounted his experience. "Around 28 years ago, I stumbled upon Ghana, and it was an instant infatuation.



"I was escaping from Nigeria because of the oppressive military regime at that time. I had to abandon my wife shortly after our marriage, with our first son barely a year old.



I had to disguise myself as a farmer and embark on a dangerous expedition through the wilderness. I crossed the Seme border into Cotonou and from there, I navigated my way to Lome and eventually, to Ghana. Dele Momodu reflected on how Ghana provided him with a safe haven during those turbulent times.

He discussed his time in exile, including a three-year period in England where he used his journalism skills to establish a successful business called Ovation.



Momodu expressed his gratitude to the event organizers for recognizing and honoring Ovation, stating that it is now receiving praise in Ghana.



The Exclusive Men of the Year Awards is a prestigious annual event that celebrates the achievements of men in Africa and is widely acknowledged throughout the continent.



EMY Africa is known for honoring distinguished individuals.