Delegate who ate NPP's contestants' waakye, kokonte and rice for breakfast wanted by OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a notice seeking the whereabouts of six individuals suspected of engaging in corrupt practices and corruption-related offenses during the parliamentary elections organized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Reportedly, instances of vote-buying surfaced, with delegates openly flaunting money received from aspirants on camera.
One delegate, now on the wanted list, gained notoriety after appearing in a video where he proudly declared his breakfast choices during the primaries in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.
In the video, the delegate boasts, "Yeah, only since this morning, I ate rice, waakye, and kokonte."
Apart from his culinary revelations, the delegate was also seen showcasing the money he received from aspirants during the voting process.
Watch the video below
The man in the middle: his crime is that he ate Waakye, rice and konkonte provided by one of the contestants in the Npp @NPP_GH parliamentary primary in the Ablekuma central constituency. Now the @ospghana want answers. #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/vsZnckc2ws— Elton Brobbey (@EltonBrobbey) December 3, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
NAY/OGB
- Vote buying: Invite the candidates too – Kobby Mensah to OSP after wanted notice for NPP delegates
- You’re there to fight corruption, not sell ice cream – NPP communicator slams Kissi Agyebeng
- See the huge sums of cash NPP delegates in OSP’s wanted notices were captured with
- Re-examining the OSP’s attacks on Ghana’s Judiciary
- OSP issues wanted notice for 6 persons involved in vote buying
- Read all related articles