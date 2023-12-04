News

News
18

Delegate who ate NPP's contestants' waakye, kokonte and rice for breakfast wanted by OSP

Osp Delegate Wanted.jpeg The man in the middle is said to have received monies and food from apsirant

Mon, 4 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a notice seeking the whereabouts of six individuals suspected of engaging in corrupt practices and corruption-related offenses during the parliamentary elections organized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reportedly, instances of vote-buying surfaced, with delegates openly flaunting money received from aspirants on camera.

One delegate, now on the wanted list, gained notoriety after appearing in a video where he proudly declared his breakfast choices during the primaries in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

In the video, the delegate boasts, "Yeah, only since this morning, I ate rice, waakye, and kokonte."

Apart from his culinary revelations, the delegate was also seen showcasing the money he received from aspirants during the voting process.

